Heavy rain, gusty winds expected during evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puget Sound is in for a serious downpour during Wednesday evening's commute. The storm will also bring some gusty winds to areas of Western Washington.

Today a warm front moves through clipping the NW Washington Coast. Scattered rain will continue for most of the commute. Then, as a cold front slides in, winds pick up and so will the rain.

A Wind Advisory in effect from 10am to 6pm for Western Skagit, Western Whatcom, San Juan Counties – along with Admiralty Inlet and the North/Central Coasts. Winds will kick up from the SE 20-35, with gusts nearing 45+ mph. Just breezy for Seattle with gusts to nearly 20 mph around the Seattle/Tacoma area. Plus, we’re still running warm for this time of year. We’ll be a little cooler by a few degrees, near 53 when the day is all said and done.

Heavy rains, combined with High Tides along the coast may lead to some coastal flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch & Warning for parts of the Washington & Oregon Coast through late Thursday into Friday.

Large waves are coming! The image is NOAA Wave Watch's wave forecast valid for 4 a.m. PST, Thursday. The heights are in meters (multiply by 3.28 to convert to feet). #wawx pic.twitter.com/HptdZzwywM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 17, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory for the North/Central mountains through 7am Thursday. Snow levels will sit near 4,500ft increasing to 6,500ft by the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half-inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2″. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight we’ll remain wet and some lingering showers hang on through tomorrow. Highs will remain in the upper 40s through the end of the work week.

The weekend forecast looks wet too. A little less rain, but still breezy to windy conditions expected. Temps will finally cool way down from where we’ve been the last week. By Friday we’ll top out near normal, 47. Saturday/Sunday a few more degrees fall off landing us only in the low to mid 40s with overnights dropping to the upper 30s right where we should be for this time of year.