And the winners were: Seattle awards view movies with 20/20 hindsight
SEATTLE — The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced in less than a week, on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Here in Seattle, the ninth annual 20/20 Awards were announced overnight. These awards use the advantages of time and perspective on Hollywood’s most touted movies from 20 years before. Film professionals from around the world reevaluate past movies, and like the Oscars, they put out their nominations and vote for a winner.
The group behind the awards say that by awarding excellence in movie making just months or even weeks after a movie is released, things like trends, industry politics, and even marketing campaigns can play a part is how people vote.
Those short-term reasonings and events melt away with a bit of distance, allowing for films that can stand the scrutiny of time to be honored for the achievements by directors, writers, actors and even music scores.
Here’s a look at some of the 20/20 Awards nominees for 1997 (drum roll please):
BEST PICTURE (Titanic won the Oscar)
- AS GOOD AS IT GETS
- BOOGIE NIGHTS
- THE EDGE
- GOOD WILL HUNTING
- L.A. CONFIDENTIAL
BEST DIRECTOR (James Cameron won the Oscar for Titanic)
- Paul Thomas Anderson – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- James L. Brooks – AS GOOD AS IT GETS
- James Cameron – TITANIC
- Curtis Hanson – L.A. CONFIDENTIAL
- Gus Van Sant – GOOD WILL HUNTING
BEST ACTOR (Jack Nicholson won the Oscar)
- Russell Crowe – L.A CONFIDENTIAL
- Anthony Hopkins – THE EDGE
- Jack Nicholson – AS GOOD AS IT GETS
- Guy Pearce – L.A. CONFIDENTIAL
- Mark Wahlberg – BOOGIE NIGHTS
BEST ACTRESS (Helen Hunt won the Oscar)
- Judi Dench – MRS. BROWN
- Jodie Foster – CONTACT
- Pam Grier – JACKIE BROWN
- Helen Hunt – AS GOOD AS IT GETS
- Kate Winslet – TITANIC
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (Robin Williams won the Oscar)
- Don Cheadle – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- Phillip Seymour Hoffman – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- John C. Reilly – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- Burt Reynolds – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- Robin Williams – GOOD WILL HUNTING
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Kim Basinger –L.A. CONFIDENTIAL — won the Oscar)
- Joan Cusack – IN & OUT
- Cameron Diaz – MY BEST FRIEND
- Janeane Garofalo – ROMY & MICHELLE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION
- Julianne Moore – BOOGIE NIGHTS
- Sigourney Weaver – THE ICE STORM
This year’s winners will be announced on Sunday, February 28, four days before the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony.