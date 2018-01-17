× And the winners were: Seattle awards view movies with 20/20 hindsight

SEATTLE — The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards are set to be announced in less than a week, on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Here in Seattle, the ninth annual 20/20 Awards were announced overnight. These awards use the advantages of time and perspective on Hollywood’s most touted movies from 20 years before. Film professionals from around the world reevaluate past movies, and like the Oscars, they put out their nominations and vote for a winner.

The group behind the awards say that by awarding excellence in movie making just months or even weeks after a movie is released, things like trends, industry politics, and even marketing campaigns can play a part is how people vote.

Those short-term reasonings and events melt away with a bit of distance, allowing for films that can stand the scrutiny of time to be honored for the achievements by directors, writers, actors and even music scores.

Here’s a look at some of the 20/20 Awards nominees for 1997 (drum roll please):

BEST PICTURE (Titanic won the Oscar)

AS GOOD AS IT GETS

BOOGIE NIGHTS

THE EDGE

GOOD WILL HUNTING

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

BEST DIRECTOR (James Cameron won the Oscar for Titanic)

Paul Thomas Anderson – BOOGIE NIGHTS

James L. Brooks – AS GOOD AS IT GETS

James Cameron – TITANIC

Curtis Hanson – L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

Gus Van Sant – GOOD WILL HUNTING

BEST ACTOR (Jack Nicholson won the Oscar)

Russell Crowe – L.A CONFIDENTIAL

Anthony Hopkins – THE EDGE

Jack Nicholson – AS GOOD AS IT GETS

Guy Pearce – L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

Mark Wahlberg – BOOGIE NIGHTS

BEST ACTRESS (Helen Hunt won the Oscar)

Judi Dench – MRS. BROWN

Jodie Foster – CONTACT

Pam Grier – JACKIE BROWN

Helen Hunt – AS GOOD AS IT GETS

Kate Winslet – TITANIC

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (Robin Williams won the Oscar)

Don Cheadle – BOOGIE NIGHTS

Phillip Seymour Hoffman – BOOGIE NIGHTS

John C. Reilly – BOOGIE NIGHTS

Burt Reynolds – BOOGIE NIGHTS

Robin Williams – GOOD WILL HUNTING

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (Kim Basinger –L.A. CONFIDENTIAL — won the Oscar)

Joan Cusack – IN & OUT

Cameron Diaz – MY BEST FRIEND

Janeane Garofalo – ROMY & MICHELLE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

Julianne Moore – BOOGIE NIGHTS

Sigourney Weaver – THE ICE STORM

This year’s winners will be announced on Sunday, February 28, four days before the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony.