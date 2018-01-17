× 3 members of drug ring sentenced in federal court

SEATTLE — Three key players in a drug distribution ring in Washington state have been sentenced to long prison terms.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says ring distributed heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

The leader of the ring, Baltazar Reyes-Garcia of Camano Island was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.

Hector Contreras-Ibarra of Pasco must serve 15 years and Angel Serrano-Carreno of Mount Vernon was sent to prison for 13 years.

All three were convicted in October after a 10-day jury trial.

U.S. District Judge James Robart said they quantities of the drugs they moved was “immensely alarming.”