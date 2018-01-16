× WSU QB Tyler Hilinski found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

PULLMAN, Wash. — Police said Tuesday night that Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the Aspen Village Apartments at about 4:30 p.m. to “check on the welfare of a Washington State University (WSU) football player who did not show up for practice earlier in the day.”

“Officers arrived and found Tyler Hilinski, 21 years old, deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found,” police said.

“Pullman Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death,” police said.

His brother posted this tweet:

Please keep my family in your prayers tonight. — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) January 17, 2018

Hilinski, of Claremont, Calif., was a redshirt sophomore on the football team this past season and was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season. Hilinski started Washington State’s Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State — and went 39-of-50 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — after Luke Falk was unable to play due to a wrist injury.

WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.”