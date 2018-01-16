Washington state man sentenced to 15 years for killing homeless man

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for killing a homeless man in Washington state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The News Tribune reports that 43-year-old Douglas Reid Murray was sentenced on Friday for the September 2016 death of Thomas Fite.

His sentence length is above the standard range, but both the defense and prosecution requested such a punishment.

Authorities say that upon finding Fite’s body, transients in the area told them they last saw the victim with a man who had went to a fast-food restaurant.

Authorities say they found Murray at the restaurant with blood on his clothes and face.

Defense attorney Laura Carnell said Murray “has suffered for a long time with mental health issues.” Records show he was treated at Western State Hospital eight days before the homicide.