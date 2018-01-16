× Brother shoots brother amid argument in Buckley, sheriff’s office says

BUCKLEY, Wash. – A man shot his brother in the stomach during an argument in Buckley on Tuesday, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Gary Sanders said the argument escalated, and the suspect went into a bedroom, then came back out and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim showed up at the Burnett Store on Highway 165 and called 911. The SWAT team was called, and the suspect was eventually found near the home and turned himself in peacefully.

Both brothers are in their 20s.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.