× New Pierce County sheriff’s K9 named in honor of Deputy McCartney

TACOMA, Wash. – The Pierce County sheriff’s office had an excellent reason for changing the name of its newest K9.

After consulting with the three sons of Deputy Daniel McCartney – who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week – it was decided the new dog will be named Dan.

Originally dubbed Alfa, Dan is a 15-month-old German Shepard bred at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

Dan will be partnered with a deputy who served with McCartney in the Mountain Detachment.

“With the name comes great expectations – brave, strong, hardworking,” the sheriff’s office said. “We know K9 Dan is up to the challenge!”