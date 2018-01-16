Man struck, killed by Sounder train in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Sound Transit's north line Sounder train service between Seattle and Everett has been suspended after a man was struck and killed on the tracks.

The northbound train fatally struck a 60-year-old man at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives investigating fatal train/ pedestrian collision inside train tunnel at 4/Washington. Will update with additional information. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 16, 2018

Police have responded to the scene of the accident. There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

Train riders from Seattle were advised to take buses instead.

Sounder Rail Northline is cancelled today. Consider these buses:

Everett – Seattle:

•ST Express route 510 departing Everett Station bay

Mukilteo – Seattle:

•Community Transit route 417 at the Ferry Terminal

Edmonds – Seattle:

•Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 #Q13FOX — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 16, 2018

Trains that departed Everett will travel to Edmonds, where riders can use bus service.