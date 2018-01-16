Former Washington governor John D. Spellman dies at 91

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- John D. Spellman, Washington's 18th governor, and the first King County executive has died at age 91, according to our news partners at the Seattle Times.

A spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee said Spellman died Monday night and that a statement would be forthcoming.

Spellman was elected governor in 1980 amid nationwide gains for his fellow Republicans, including Ronald Reagan's victory over incumbent President Carter. Spellman served a single term and remains the last Republican to hold the state's top office.

His actions as governor included blocking attempts to put an oil pipeline under Puget Sound.

Spellman served as King County executive from 1969 to 1981. Spellman helped put Seattle on the big-time sports map with the creation of the Kingdome.