Bannon subpoenaed after declining to answer key questions during House hearing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon faced angry lawmakers from both parties during a contentious House Intelligence Committee interview that stretched more than 10 hours on Tuesday, as he was hit with subpoenas on multiple fronts.

Bannon confirmed to the House intelligence panel that he was issued a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. He was also slapped with a new subpoena on Tuesday from the committee itself, according to Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the committee’s Russia probe, and committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, who still signs off on subpoenas.

After being hit with the congressional subpoena Tuesday for refusing to discuss the period after the campaign, Bannon was still not forthcoming during the questioning that followed, sources said.

Lawmakers had been questioning Bannon for roughly 90 minutes when questions began on the transition, several sources said. Shortly into that line of questioning, Bannon was cut off by his lawyer, according to the sources. At that point, the interview stopped and the committee issued a subpoena to force him to divulge this information. GOP leaders of the committee would not rule out holding Bannon in contempt for failing to provide information.

Florida Rep. Tom Rooney, a senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is running into problems over whether he can invoke executive privilege for events that occurred during the transition.

“I certainly think that the committee respects executive privilege, it’s when does that attach is the question that’s sort of dominating the day,” Rooney said. “At what time does that attach — during the transition or during the actual swearing-in?”

In the testimony, Bannon downplayed his comments published in Michael Wolff’s book, saying it was “hyperbole” when he described the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and members of the Trump campaign with Russians as treasonous and unpatriotic, two sources said. Bannon joined the campaign after the June 2016 meeting and shed little light on the meeting with Russians, the sources said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the White House was not concerned with what Bannon might say to Congress or special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. But she did not say whether the White House directed Bannon not to answer certain questions.

“As with all congressional inquiries touching upon the White House, Congress must consult with the White House prior to obtaining confidential material,” Sanders said. “This is part of a judicially recognized process that goes back decades. We’ve been cooperating fully with these ongoing investigations and encourage the committees to work with us to find an appropriate accommodation in order to ensure Congress obtains information necessary to its legitimate interests.”

Conaway declined to tell CNN while the meeting was ongoing whether the panel would hold Bannon in contempt if he failed to divulge key information under subpoena.

Bannon is one of several key Trump associates coming before the panel this week, including Corey Lewandowski and senior White House aide Rick Dearborn, who two sources said is testifying Wednesday.