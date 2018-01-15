× Sweet! 64 degrees at Sea-Tac ties record high for January

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the temperature in Sea-Tac Monday has tied a record for highest temperature in January.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said on Twitter that at 2 p.m. Monday, it was 64 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The weather service says that ties the record high for the month of January.

The record was last set on Jan. 20, 1981.

The record high for Seattle in January is 67 degrees, set on Jan. 28, 1931.https://twitter.com/NWSSeattle/status/953028785686786048

Mind you, this is just for #SeaTacAP. If you include the old Federal Building data (which goes back to 1894), then 64° would be tied for 4th. All-time record high for Seattle in January is 67° on 1/28/1931. #WAwx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2018