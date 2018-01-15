× SWAT team called after body found during fire investigation in Seattle

SEATTLE – SWAT and fire crews were on the scene of a fire and death investigation near Lake City Way on Monday.

Officials had released few details of the incident, which began as a fire investigation in the 2500 block of N.E. 107th St. on Monday morning.

During the investigation, a body was found. Fire crews said the fire was small and easily extinguished.

Lake City Way was closed down in both directions in the area, with traffic being funneled off to 113th and Northgate Way.

Some people in the neighborhood said they were evacuated from their homes.

This breaking news story will be updated. A Q13 News crew is on the scene.