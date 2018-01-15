Seattle mayor attacks Trump for ‘racist words’, actions in speech at MLK Day celebration

SEATTLE — People came together in Seattle Monday to honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was assassinated 50 years ago.

Some marched … to honor the past.

“To honor MLK’s dream. Of everybody coming together and united,” said Thomas Endshaw.

Others focused on the future.

“I think it’s important that we come together around equality and fighting for what I think is right,” said marcher Travis Green.

“It’s a bunch of different races coming together to show that we can be one city,” marcher Nikah Sutton-Adams said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The state of our country is going in a direction I'm not happy with, and I think a lot of people echo that," said Moira Jones, who has been bringing her son to this march since he was 9 years old. He is now 26.

"It's good so everybody and come together, kind of stand for someone as one," she said.

"Money for jobs and education."

The marchers made their way downtown, after starting the day in Seattle's Central District and Garfield High School.

Then some in attendance discussed the racial flashpoints that still divide us today, from protests on the football field...

"When the NFL excluded Colin Kaepernick they thought they could exclude the revolutionary, and what they found out, they couldn't exclude the revolution."

To President Trump.

"There is one thing that 45 (Trump) did do, he brought us together, he filled this room, he made people wake up."

Seattle's first female mayor in nearly 100 years took the attack on the president a step further.

"His racist words," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said of Trump. "And make no mistake about it, they are racist -- his actions against Dreamers, his actions to eliminate hope, it will not stand in this country. It will not stand in Seattle. That is why we must still march."

So march they did -- just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted.

"Every little bit counts," said Moira Jones. "And I just really feel the urge to get out there and march and write letters and o whatever I can do to let my voice be heard."

The march has been going on in Seattle for 37 years.

Organizers say it highlights how far we've come since the death of Dr. King and how far we still have to go.