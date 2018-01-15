Hawaiian worker who hit false missile alert is reassigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU - Hawaii officials say an employee has been reassigned after mistakenly hitting the live alert button of the state's missile warning system, creating a wave of panic.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said in an email Monday that the worker has been temporarily moved to a job without access to the system amid an internal investigation.

He says no other personnel changes have been made.

RELATED: Can a false ‘missile alert’ happen here?

The agency has said that it changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm — a process that took nearly 40 minutes Saturday.

The blunder caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile.