Deputy's death: 'Everybody feels the impact, all the way here in Maple Valley'

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — One grassroots group is trying to make sure people remember the sacrifice Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney made by honoring his family ahead of the procession and celebration of life this week.

On Sunday the “Blue Stripe Campaign” put blue stripes with a black line on the back windshields of peoples cars and held signs outside the Fred Meyer and Pocket Park—near QFC in Maple Valley.

The coordinators also asked people to leave messages of encouragement and support on a 19′ long banner they plan to give to the officer’s widow and three kids he leaves behind.

"The banner is something we just thought of yesterday," said Andrew Audette, who founded the grassroots Blue Stripe Campaign. "We posted on our local community page here in Maple Valley—which gets a tremendous amount of support for things like this--and so hundreds of people have already signed it today."

Organizers say they didn't know Deputy McCartney but wanted to leave a powerful message to his family and to the kids in the community about who the real heroes are.

"It's very emotional. We’ve hosted dozens and dozens of events in the last year and a half or two—this is by far the most emotional one," said Audette. "There's tears, there's hugs, there's a lot of people bonding together--but everybody feels the impact, all the way here in maple valley. I mean were miles from where this event happened, but we're feeling it here too and its very emotional."

Audette started the Blue Stripe Campaign (not yet a 501c3) with some friends last year. Since then, they've put painters tape on the back of thousands of vehicles (with permission) to show support to law enforcement after the Baton Rouge and Dallas shootings.

The group of friends has expanded to a number of other fundraisers and charity work -- hosting events about once a month. The campaign raised almost $500 on Sunday.

That will all go to the Behind the Badge non-profit, directly benefiting the Deputy McCartney's family.

If you'd like to leave a message for the deputy's family or make a donation to Behind the Badge, they’ll be back out at the Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. Fred Meyer Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m.