WSP: Hit-and-run driver caused fiery crash on I-5

KENT, Wash. — Washington state troopers are looking for a hit-and-run driver they believe caused a fiery, two-car crash on Interstate-5 early Sunday morning.

Police said two cars bursted into flames after the collision near South 272nd on the border of Kent and Federal Way.

Several people stopped to help and were able to pull at least one driver to safety.

WSP troopers said the driver that caused the crash took off.

First responders took the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.