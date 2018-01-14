Procession route announced for fallen Pierce County deputy

TACOMA, Wash. — Details have been released on the memorial service procession route for slain Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney.

McCartney was shot and killed on January 8 while he responding to a robbery/home invasion in Frederickson.

The procession will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. and it’s expected to take about 45 minutes.

Here are the streets that will be traveled.

Leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord, North Gate

(Right Turn) East on 112th Street S

(Right Turn) South on Steele Street S

Road curves to left and becomes 116th Street S

Road curves right and becomes Spanaway Loop Rd S

(Left Turn) East on Cross-Base Highway (SR-704)

(Left Turn) North on Pacific Avenue from Cross-Base Highway (SR-704)

(Left Turn) West on Tule Lake Road S

(Right Turn) North on Yakima Avenue S

(Left Turn) West on 124th Street S

Arrive at Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University

Officials are encouraging the public to line the route to show their support and give their respects to the family of Deputy McCartney.

“Please come out – we can’t put into words how much it means to the family and to all of the first responders who will be participating in the memorial,” the Sheriff’s department posted Sunday morning on Facebook. “You will learn more about our department and public safety in those 45 minutes than in any other story or photo we could ever share on this page.”

For any members of the public who would like to attend the memorial service, parking for the public will be at the Church of All Nations located at 111 112th St E, Tacoma. Shuttles will be leaving the church and heading for the memorial starting at 11:15 a.m.