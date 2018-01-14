Meet Gertie! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Gertie! This puppy is looking for her first home. She was named after Drew Barrymore's character in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' movie.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "WhyNotMePets' campaign to help find pets a new home in the Pacific Northwest.

Gertie is seven-months-old and is a chihuahua-terrier mix. She is gentle and sweet and gets a long with everyone, but can be a bit shy.

She would do best with someone who has a family and has older kids. If the household has another dog, that would really help bring her out of her shell.

She's healthy and loves to play. Gertie loves to chase or be chased, loves playing with her toys and is learning how to play fetch.

If you are interested you can email adopt@motleyzoo.org.