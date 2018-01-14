× Bicyclist killed in crash on Seaview Avenue

SEATTLE — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in the 700 block of Seaview Avenue NW.

Authorities say a car and a man on a bike collided about 4:30 a.m.

Despite efforts to save him, the bicyclist was declared dead at the scene.

As is routine, officers evaluated the driver for any signs of impairment. None were detected, according to police.

The driver was interviewed and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.