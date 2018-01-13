× Seahawks will reportedly hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator; Cable finds new job

SEATTLE – That didn’t take long.

The Seattle Seahawks will hire Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schottenheimer, the son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has spent more than 20 years in the college and NFL coaching ranks.

Most recently, he served the past two years as quarterbacks coach of the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also been an offensive coordinator for the Jets and Rams, and had stints with the Chiefs, Chargers and Washington in the NFL and Syracuse, George and USC at the college level.

Schottenheimer replaces Darrell Bevell, who was fired earlier this week along with offensive line coach Tom Cable.

Cable reportedly landed a new job, joining Jon Gruden with the Oakland Raiders as offensive line coach.