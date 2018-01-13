Gunfight at Everett bar leaves one man dead

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — One man is dead after an altercation at a bar on Highway 99.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says that witnesses report it started with an altercation between people inside O’Finnigans Pub in an unincorporated part of the county between Everett and Lynnwood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 29-year old man left the bar, got a gun from his car and began firing. A 23-year old man was shot. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to recover.

A 28-year old employee at the pub pulled his gun and shot the suspect, killing him.

In a statement, the sheriff's office says they have made no arrests and that they are continuing to investigate.