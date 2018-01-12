Police identify man shot by cops outside burning Tacoma house

TACOMA, Wash. — An armed man who was fatally shot by seven Tacoma police officers outside a burning house Sunday has been identified.

The News Tribune reports the man killed was 27-year-old Michael Bender.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found heavy flames coming from the garage.

Minutes later, police say they were told a man had walked out of the home and was crawling on the lawn with a rifle.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says officers found Bender walking back toward the home and that he refused when officers ordered him to put down his rifle.

Cool said Bender and the officers exchanged gunfire.

Bender was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved officers’ names have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing and the officers are on paid administrative leave.