Officers shoot, kill man who opened fire behind Puyallup Recreation Center, police say

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police shot and killed a man who abandoned a van on Valley Avenue NW, tried to hide behind a pole and then opened fire Friday night, the Puyallup Police Department said.

The incident began when officers responded to a call regarding a reckless driver. As police approached, the driver abandoned a van on Valley Avenue NW and took off behind the Puyallup Recreation Center.

Officers from the Puyallup and Milton police departments found the man taking cover behind a large utility pole. He then fired a shot, police said.

About six officers took positions around the man. Police said the man fired at least one more time and then officers opened fire, killing the man.

No other details were immediately released.