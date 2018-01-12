New York Yankees send condolences to Pierce County sheriff’s office

TACOMA, Wash. – The New York Yankees added to the continuing outpouring of support to the Pierce County sheriff’s office in the wake of the shooting death of Deputy Daniel McCartney late Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said the Yankees sent them a wreath and a card Friday.

“With our deepest sympathies, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCartney family & the family of the Pierce Co Sheriff’s Department,” the card reads.

“Truly an amazing gesture of support & compassion from a world class organization,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tweet.

“From our “boys (& girls) in blue” to your ‘boys in blue,’ THANK YOU SO MUCH for honoring Deputy McCartney, and for supporting our department and his family. Your generosity and thoughtfulness is appreciated beyond words.”

