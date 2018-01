WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Department of Corrections officers say High-Violent Offender Michael Fouse — a.k.a. “Lil’ Vato” — walked away from work release in Benton County recently, breaking his probation on felony assault and meth busts.

He’s 24 years old, 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.