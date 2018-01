ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A local grandmother got her wish — just in time for her 101st birthday.

Friends and family say Eileen loves nothing more than to write and receive letters.

So for her birthday they asked for help on social media — hoping to get people from all over the country to write her letters. We were there for the special delivery…

The big surprise was organized by her grandson Mike, who lives in New York City. We talked to him via video chat: