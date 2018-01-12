Jonathan Fowler and Shauna Northrup: Help catch criminal couple on the run

WANTED IN KING COUNTY and SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The hunt is on for a criminal couple accused in a prolific crime spree.

Jonathan Fowler and Shauna Northrup are wanted after not showing up to court in both King and Snohomish county.

“We suspect that they’ve been involved in a string of crimes and their MO goes something like this: They burglarize a house, steal items from it like jewelry, firearms, but also key fobs to the vehicles, take those vehicles and then use them in another crime, like doing package thefts from doorsteps, as well as using a stolen vehicle to burglarize another home and commit identity fraud, as well,” said Shari Ireton with The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “So, these crimes roam across the whole area, from King County, Mukilteo, several parts of Snohomish County and so we’d really like to get them into custody.”

Jonathan Fowler is 32 years old. He’s been busted for more than a dozen felonies.

Shauna Northrup has been convicted of theft. She’s 31 years old.

If you know where this criminal couple’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.