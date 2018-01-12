Help ID assault suspect seen bashing store worker in head with wine bottle

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Bashed in the head with a wine bottle: You see it happen to a grocery store worker who tried stopping a violent crook from stealing a shopping cart full of stuff.

He got away, so Seattle detectives need to know his name before he hurts anyone else.

“It’s 7:12 in the evening, a lot of people in the store,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “You’re going to watch the suspect pushing a cart full of merchandise and in his hand he has a wine bottle and he’s just walking out of the store, so he gets past the last point of sales and he’s approached by the security officer on duty. This is where things get violent. You’ll see him actually push the cart away and then he takes, in a menacing motion, he takes the bottle by the neck and he starts coming at the security guard. Well, that person kind of backs off, but keeps talking, is trying to deescalate the whole thing, but you watch further and it’s going to get worse and worse, until finally the suspect takes the wine bottle and just smashes the victim across the head, instantly causing bleeding, breaks his glasses and then the victim, at that point, is joined by two other employees and at that point they just sort of back off and you watch the suspect just disappear out of sight. The victim got 15 stitches in his head, so this was not just some minor, glancing blow. It could have killed him if it hit him on the side of the head, in the temple.”

Seattle detectives think he's in his late 20's to early 30's, 5’10 to 6 feet tall, with short reddish-blonde hair, a medium build and wearing a baggy green jacket.

If you know who this is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.