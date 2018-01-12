Getaway car’s clue to help identify crew of armed home invaders

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Take a good look at the silver four-door sedan above.

It’s believed to be a 1999 Buick that’s missing lug nut covers on the passenger side tires and has damage to the right front corner.

Seattle Police say finding the car, or having someone recognize it could help catch a crew of violent home invaders who terrorized a family — including elderly people and a two year old child.

Detectives say it started with a knock at the door — and a pistol-whipping for the victim who answered it. “The suspect on the porch kicks the door, kicks it back and goes inside and starts this confrontation. The other three join him, two are armed with firearms. They start asking about the money, say ‘I need the money, or I’ll kill you,’ starts shoving people around,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “Two of the people in the home had portable home phones, not cell, but portable home phones and they’re dialing 911. Immediately, two of the suspects grab those phones and take them and start looking through the bedrooms and looking around and they just don’t get anything, but they’re brandishing the guns, so everybody just stands off and then they leave, get back in the suspect vehicle and you’ll see in the vehicle it’s a pretty clear shot of this vehicle, couple different views. We think it’s an older Buick with a sunroof, has a little bit of damage on the right front corner panel. It should be fairly easy to find, but take a look at the vehicle. We don’t get a good look at the suspects.”

This was last Thursday in broad daylight, in Seattle's Puget Ridge neighborhood.

Detectives say all four suspects were black.

If you recognize the car, or know anything that can help solve this case, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to any arrests in the case.