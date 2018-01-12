Derrick Crawford: Murder suspect nicknamed ‘Wiz’ believed to have shaved head to help hide

WANTED IN EDMONDS — Edmonds police and the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force are the hunt for “Wiz” — a murder suspect who’s believed to have shaved his head to try and disguise himself, just minutes after shooting and killing his roommate while he slept. “Wiz” is Derrick Crawford’s nickname. He’s a convicted felon. Detectives think he could be hiding in the Tukwila or Kent area and possibly trying to run to California. Police say “Wiz” shot his roommate in the face — point-blank — last weekend after jolting him awake and demanding money and drugs he accused the victim of taking from him. It happened near 178th Pl. SW and 76th Ave. W., just east of Southwest County Park. Edmonds Police say the roommates were not alone when Crawford pulled the trigger. “Our patrol arrived and they received very little cooperation. There were about three or four people in the house and we suspect other people had left before we got there,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley. “It was kind of like putting a puzzle together without all the pieces, but we were able to figure out that Mr. Crawford was, in fact, the suspect and that he had shot someone, essentially in the head.” Crawford had bolted before cops showed up. Edmonds Police say most of his felony convictions are for drugs and he is absolutely considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ “If he’s willing to shoot someone in the head over some minor property dispute, we need to get him off the street and we’re hoping if we can flood the with his picture that he just becomes toxic to everybody he’s around and nobody will want to be around him and that the second he sets foot out on the street, someone will just give us a call,” said Sgt. Hawley. Derrick Crawford is 22 years old, 6’5” and weighs 170 pounds. If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.