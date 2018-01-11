WSP: All drivers must carry chains during winter weather or risk steep fines

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – If the weather is nasty in the lowlands, you know it’s probably worse in our mountain passes.

Police were forced to close eastbound I-90 in the Cascades multiple times on Thursday because of the hazardous conditions for drivers.

Truckers took the time to pull over and chain up before the haul up the mountain.

“I’m probably a cause of the backup,” said trucker Najee Harris.

Harris finally got pulled out of the snow after his truck got stuck in the snow. He said he’s from Georgia and isn’t used to the heavy snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass.

“It’s not looking good for me,” he said. “They said it’s going to be like $1,000 for them to bring chains out for me.”

Harris said troopers also ticketed him for driving without chains on his big rig.

Mike Leslie’s day turned out even worse as he watched his Mercedes being hooked up to a tow truck.

The heavy snow turned his day into an expensive lesson after getting stranded on I-90 – and busted by the State Patrol for not having chains.

“I wish I would have looked into it more because now I’ve got to pay for a $500 failure to wear chains and pay for a tow truck,” he said. “It’s not worth it.”

Troopers told Q13 News that drivers who use four wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles are also required by law to at least carry chains whenever the weather turns nasty.