Storm prompts mountain pass closures, weather warnings

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- An incoming storm is causing problems with traffic through the Cascade Mountain passes.

The Washington State Patrol briefly closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 Thursday morning. The closure was at Denny Creek due to multiple spinouts and collisions amid heavy snowfall.

The roadway reopened mid-morning.

This Georgia trucker says he's never coming to WA during winter again. He had no chains, got stuck on I-90 EB & caused backup and closure. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KnlJuafnFY — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 11, 2018

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Troopers are enforcing the chains requirement.

EB at MP 47 is back open. @wastatepatrol is on the pass enforcing chain requirements. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive in both directions. No chains = ticket. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 11, 2018

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Cascade Mountains above 3,500 feet through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ten to 20 inches of additional snow is expected during the storm.

