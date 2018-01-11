× State Farm Insurance leaving Tacoma by end of 2018

TACOMA, Wash. — State Farm Insurance plans to move out of Tacoma at the end of this year.

About 1,400 employees work at the Tacoma Operations Centers. About 600 of them will be moved about 15 miles away to the company’s offices in DuPont, Washington.

A majority of the remaining workforce will be moved to State Farm headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois and an office in Phoenix.

“Our decision to exit these facilities was based on several factors such as gaining efficiency through streamlining and improving processes, adapting to the rapidly changing needs and expectations of our customers, leveraging technology, and optimizing available space in our current facilities,” State Farm wrote in a statement to Q13 News.

The City of Tacoma’s website says State Farm is the 15th-largest employer in the city.

Last January, State Farm announced it was hiring about 200 more people to work in the Claims Department at the Tacoma office.

