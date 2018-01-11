Sex offender accused of burglary in Gold Bar captured

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies arrested convicted child rapist Brett Lee Card, aka ‘Wild Card’, on Thursday thanks to anonymous tips from our viewers to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He was found sleeping in a travel trailer behind a home in Gold Bar. He had dyed his hair blonde to disguise himself, authorities said.

Card is suspected of committing at least one burglary and home invasion in Gold Bar and investigators think he might be connected to as many as a dozen more in the same area.

