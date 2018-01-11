× Sam’s Club is suddenly closing some stores, including Washington locations

3 stores in Western Washington are apparently slated to close later this month

The announcement came the same day that Sam's Club's parent company Walmart announced it was raising minimum wage, giving bonuses

SEATTLE — Sam’s Club is closing some stores across the United States, including three locations in Western Washington.

Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club locations nationwide, according to Business Insider.

Several employees reached out to Q13 News on Thursday saying that Western Washington locations were closed today to notify employees. Some clubs were expected to reopen on Friday and then close permanently in about two weeks.

Sam’s Club was responding to customers on Twitter saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Sam’s Club has not yet officially confirmed the closures. As of Thursday morning, the Sam’s Club store locator showed zero locations within 100 miles of both Seattle and Portland.

The announcement came the same day that Sam’s Club’s parent company Walmart announced it would raise minimum wage for employees and hand out tax cut bonuses because of the new Republican tax law.

Here is the full list of store closures as reported by Business Insider. The list was compiled using employee reports of club closings.

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077