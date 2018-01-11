Sam’s Club is suddenly closing some stores, including Washington locations
- Dozens of Sam's Club stores abruptly closed Thursday
- 3 stores in Western Washington are apparently slated to close later this month
- The announcement came the same day that Sam's Club's parent company Walmart announced it was raising minimum wage, giving bonuses
SEATTLE — Sam’s Club is closing some stores across the United States, including three locations in Western Washington.
Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club locations nationwide, according to Business Insider.
Several employees reached out to Q13 News on Thursday saying that Western Washington locations were closed today to notify employees. Some clubs were expected to reopen on Friday and then close permanently in about two weeks.
Sam’s Club was responding to customers on Twitter saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”
Sam’s Club has not yet officially confirmed the closures. As of Thursday morning, the Sam’s Club store locator showed zero locations within 100 miles of both Seattle and Portland.
The announcement came the same day that Sam’s Club’s parent company Walmart announced it would raise minimum wage for employees and hand out tax cut bonuses because of the new Republican tax law.
Here is the full list of store closures as reported by Business Insider. The list was compiled using employee reports of club closings.
901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077