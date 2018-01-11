Gov. Inslee orders flags lowered to half-staff Jan. 17 for Deputy McCartney

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all United States and Washington flags to be lowered to half-staff on Jan. 17 in memory of Deputy Daniel McCartney.
"I am deeply saddened by the death of Pierce County Deputy Daniel A. McCartney, 34, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, January 17, 2018," Inslee declared on Thursday. "Deputy McCartney wa shot and killed while responding to a burglar call on January 8, 2018."
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service is planned for the same day. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the Celebration of Life Service will be open to the public. It will be from 1 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University's Olson Auditorium.
