× Family members of Pierce County fallen officer describes the pain as ‘unbearable’

YELM – For the first time we are hearing from a relative of fallen officer Daniel McCartney.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed after responding to a home invasion on Monday.

On Thursday a relative thanked the community for all of the outpouring of support.

Kory Honea is a sheriff from a county in California who traveled to Western Washington. He is the uncle to McCartney’s wife Cierra.

He read a statement on behalf of Cierra.

“Losing Daniel ripped a gaping hole in our lives we will never be the same there is no words to adequately describe what an amazing person he was. In addition to protecting his community Daniel was a Godly man, a loving husband, a devoted father and a loyal friend to so many. The grief we are experiencing is almost unbearable,” Honea said.

Honea says McCartney’s passion for law enforcement never waned. He called the 34 year old a hero who died protecting his community.

McCartney leaves behind 3 sons and Honea says they are too young to grasp the gravity and finality of what happened to their father.

The family is thanking the community for all of the donations, flowers and cards. Honea says all of those messages will get to Cierra and will be a source of strength for the family.

Honea says another way the community can help is to thank a law enforcement officer the next time you see one and to respect the work and sacrifice they make for the community.

Governor Inslee is asking people to lower all American and Washington state flags to half-staff in honor of deputy McCartney on January 17th.