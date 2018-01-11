× Bike-share company to rent out electric bicycles in Seattle

SEATTLE — A bike-share company will soon begin to rent out electric bikes in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports LimeBike announced Monday that it will launch a fleet of 300 to 500 electric-assist bicycles between late January to early February.

The bikes’ rechargeable batteries can power a 205-watt motor for 62 miles on a single charge. They can reach a speed of about 15 mph.

The electric bikes will reportedly cost $1 to unlock, plus another $1 every 10 minutes. The rate for regular bikes is $1 per half hour.

LimeBike head of marketing Caen Contee says they plan to increase their number of electric bikes in the future.