Seahawks to play franchise’s first ever London game in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON -- The Seattle Seahawks will play the franchise's first ever London game in 2018, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Seahawks will face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 14 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ticket information will be announced Jan. 18 by NFL UK, the team said.

For the first time, we embark on a journey across the pond 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6ndlYsMLlU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 11, 2018

There's been speculation for some time that the Seahawks would travel to England for a game.

Back in October, NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN, "we have a desire to get the other six teams that haven’t been over.”

The Hawks have resisted because they don't want to give up a home game. The league has rules requiring teams playing in temporary stadiums, like the Chargers, and recent Super Bowl winners to play international games.

Seattle will be the home team which means 12s won't have to give up a home game.

A total of three games will be played in London during the 2018 NFL season.

The others are Eagles vs. Jaguars and Titans vs. Chargers on Oct. 21 or 28.