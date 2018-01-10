Seahawks clean house: Tom Cable reportedly gone, along with Bevell, Richard

Suspected norovirus outbreak reported at second El Toro restaurant; over 230 reportedly ill from first case

Posted 3:40 PM, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:41PM, January 10, 2018

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said Wednesday it is investigating a second suspected norovirus outbreak at an El Toro restaurant — this one in University Place.

The department was already investigating a suspected norovirus outbreak at a Tacoma location, where the number of ill customers has grown to 232 as of Wednesday.

