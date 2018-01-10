Suspected norovirus outbreak reported at second El Toro restaurant; over 230 reportedly ill from first case

On Wednesday, the Health Department closed the restaurant’s University Place location, 3820 Bridgeport Way West. for at least 24 hours or until thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“We received two reports on Jan. 8 from customers in separate households who say they got ill after dining at the University Place location. Each report has multiple cases. We are still confirming the total and gathering information about new cases,” the department said.

It added that customers got sick after they ate at El Toro’s University Place restaurant on Jan. 6.

“They experienced symptoms, which include vomiting and diarrhea, 24-36 hours after eating. Their symptoms lasted one to two days. We suspect norovirus to be the pathogen based on the symptoms,” the department said.

The department said it’s unclear if this outbreak is connected to its ongoing norovirus investigation at El Toro’s Tacoma restaurant in the Westgate neighborhood, 5716 N. 26th St.

“Someone exposed to norovirus can spread it 24 hours before showing symptoms,” said Katie Lott, the department’s food safety program manager. “That’s why preventing bare hand contact with food is so important,” Lott said.