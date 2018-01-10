Seahawks clean house: Cable and Bevell gone, and probably Richard too

RENTON, Wash. – It appears the Seattle Seahawks have completely cleaned house.

The Seahawks confirmed Wednesday afternoon that have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach/assistant head coach Tom Cable. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta first reported Cable’s firing.

The @Seahawks have relieved Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell and Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Tom Cable of their coaching duties this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sEeaK9Jk9X — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2018

I can report that the Seahawks have fired offensive line coach Tom Cable. Will be let go along with Darrell Bevell as the Seahawks look to completely revamp their offensive coaching staff. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 10, 2018

After the Seahawks confirmed those firings, the team released this statement from Bevell:

Statement from Darrell Bevell: pic.twitter.com/GQ4URQaQ4m — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) January 10, 2018

On the heels of earlier reports that the Seahawks had told defensive coordinator Kris Richard he was welcome to find work elsewhere, the team appeared headed toward a new chapter of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era.

From Up to the Minute Live: The #Seahawks likely need two new coordinators for the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/SXo5f6VRET — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2018

Quarterbacks coach Carl Smith will also reportedly part ways with the team.

Cable and Bevell both came under heavy fire from fans in recent seasons, as the offense struggled to score points in the first half and the offensive line failed to clear room for a running game or consistently protect Russell Wilson.

Carroll hinted at major changes in his press conference the day after the season ended, saying he intended to take “an extremely aggressive approach,” and lamenting the toll it would take on families and friendships.

More change coming for the #Seahawks: DC Kris Richard would be allowed out of his contract for another opportunity, sources say. He's had a long relationship with Pete Carroll, who believes Richard would benefit from experiencing something new. Could have OC & DC openings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2018

The Seahawks haven’t confirmed the reports to Q13 News.