Seahawks clean house: Cable and Bevell gone, and probably Richard too

RENTON, Wash. – It appears the Seattle Seahawks have completely cleaned house.
The Seahawks confirmed Wednesday afternoon that have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach/assistant head coach Tom Cable. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta first reported Cable’s firing.
After the Seahawks confirmed those firings, the team released this statement from Bevell:
On the heels of earlier reports that the Seahawks had told defensive coordinator Kris Richard he was welcome to find work elsewhere, the team appeared headed toward a new chapter of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era.
Quarterbacks coach Carl Smith will also reportedly part ways with the team.
Cable and Bevell both came under heavy fire from fans in recent seasons, as the offense struggled to score points in the first half and the offensive line failed to clear room for a running game or consistently protect Russell Wilson.
Carroll hinted at major changes in his press conference the day after the season ended, saying he intended to take “an extremely aggressive approach,” and lamenting the toll it would take on families and friendships.
The Seahawks haven’t confirmed the reports to Q13 News.