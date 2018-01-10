× Everett lawyer arrested in attempted bank robbery

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett lawyer has been arrested in what police describe as an attempted bank robbery last month.

The Daily Herald reports that Richard Evan Kriger had a fake beard, dark glasses and gloves when he showed up at a Banner Bank branch Dec. 13, with a note demanding tens of thousands of dollars.

Court documents say Kriger surrendered when police converged on the bank. Investigators said he gave a convoluted story that a troubled relative who was outside the bank would start shooting people if Kriger didn’t go through with it.

But police said Kriger couldn’t explain why he had a disguise.

Kriger is a civil attorney who in late 2016 completed a two-year suspension for mismanaging a trust account involving his son. Prosecutor says Kriger still owes $50,000, roughly the amount that was demanded in the robbery.