Derrick Crawford: Cops searching for Edmonds murder suspect nicknamed ‘Wiz’

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect who has shaved his head as a disguise.

Officers are searching for 22-year-old Derrick ‘Wiz’ Crawford who is believed to be in the Tukwila or Kent areas and getting ready to flee to California.

Prosecutors have charged ‘Wiz’ with 2nd Degree murder after a 27-year-old Edmonds man was shot and killed Jan. 6.

Police released the following account of what happened:

“What started out as a report of a gunshot, heard by residents from within a north Edmonds home has become a homicide investigation. When officers arrived at the home in the 17700 block of 76th AVE W around 11:25 p.m. on January 6th, 2018, they found a 27 year old Edmonds resident with a gunshot wound to the head. That man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he was pronounced dead a short time later. There were several people present at the time of the shooting who did not cooperate with the responding officers. The Washington State Crime Lab was also called to assist with processing the scene and collecting evidence. As information began filtering in, detectives determined that the man was likely shot by another person who fled prior to police arrival on the night of the incident. Police say that suspect was identified as Derrick Crawford, a 22 year old man with ties to the Renton area.​”

Crawford is 6’05” tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Edmonds Police Department tip line at (425) 771-0212 or file a tip online here. Crawford is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 cash reward, submit the tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or by going to http://www.P3Tips.com. You must submit the tip through Crime Stoppers in order to receive the reward even if you call 911.