Memorial service for Deputy Daniel McCartney planned for Jan. 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A memorial service next week will honor the life of a Pierce County deputy killed in the line of duty.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced details of the Celebration of Life Service which will be open to the public. It will be from 1 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University's Olson Auditorium.

"Please join us in remembering the life and service of Daniel A. McCartney, a loving father of three, husband, son and loyal friend, who lost his life protecting the residents of Pierce County."

On-site parking is not available, but deputies said an off-site shuttle will be available, more details will be announced ahead of the service.

Here are the details:

Sheriff's spokesperson Det. Ed Troyer said anyone who would like to help McCartney's family can donate to the Deputy Daniel McCartney Legacy Fund at Tapco Credit Union, or by donating online through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County.

McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles southeast of Tacoma.

One suspect in his mid-30s was found dead at the scene, and another got away, authorities said. On Monday, Troyer said 32-year-old Frank William Pawul had been taken into custody in the Shelton area on unrelated felony warrants.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A state trooper in the area spotted Pawul, who gave a false name when approached, Troyer said. Once authorities learned his real name, Troyer said he was taken to jail on the warrants and further investigation tied him to the shooting. Two weapons also were found at the scene, Troyer said.

Pawul is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.