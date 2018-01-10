8-year-old Edmonds boy found safe after walking away from school

UPDATE: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Salem Plummer was found safe shortly after 2:00 p.m.
No further details were released.
EDMONDS, Wash. – Deputies are looking for an 8-year-old who walked way from Serene Lake Elementary School on Wednesday.
Salem Plummer is 4-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and gray tennis shoes with red soles.
He was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. from the school, which is in the 4700 block of Picnic Point Rd.
Call 911 immediately if you see him.
Editor’s note: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the boy’s name as Justin. At 2:00 p.m., they issued a correction stating that the child’s name is Salem Plummer.