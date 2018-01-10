1 person found dead in condo fire in Bellevue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- One person was found dead after a condo fire Wednesday night in the 3400 block of 161st Court SE, authorities said.

Firefighters said the body was found after a small fire was extinguished in one of the condo units. Neighbors called the Fire Department after smoke started coming out of their dryer vents. Firefighters said all the smoke emanated from the fire in one unit.

Only one unit was affected and the fire did not extend to neighboring units, the Fire Department said.

A spokesman said he didn't know the gender or age of the victim.

An investigation into the cause is underway.