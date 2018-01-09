Woman arrested for driving suspects to home where deputy was killed, detectives say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Detectives arrested a woman accused of dropping off two suspects involved in a home invasion that left a Pierce County sheriff's deputy dead.

“She was supposed to be the getaway driver, but when everything went sideways, she took off and abandoned them,” sheriff’s spokesperson Det. Ed Troyer told The News Tribune.

The 52-year-old woman was located late Monday and spoke with investigators voluntarily, according to the paper.

Detectives said the woman knew the men planned a home invasion when she dropped them off in the 5100 block of 200th Street East. They said the woman allegedly drove to a nearby store parking lot when she heard sirens.

Her relationship with the two suspects was not immediately clear. She is being held in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.

Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles southeast of Tacoma.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One suspect in his mid-30s was found dead at the scene, and another got away, authorities said. On Monday, Troyer said 32-year-old Frank William Pawul had been taken into custody in the Shelton area on unrelated felony warrants.

A state trooper in the area spotted Pawul, who gave a false name when approached, Troyer said. Once authorities learned his real name, Troyer said he was taken to jail on the warrants and further investigation tied him to the shooting. Two weapons also were found at the scene, Troyer said.

Pawul is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.