WATCH LIVE: Procession for Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney

Watch the procession live at 1 p.m. Tuesday

TACOMA, Wash. – The body of Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney is being transported from the county medical examiner’s office to the cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

McCartney’s body will be escorted for the journey, and the sheriff’s department said law enforcement, firefighters and citizens are encouraged to line the route:

Depart Medical Examiner’s Office (3619 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma)

Left (southbound) on Pacific Avenue

Right (westbound) on S. 84th Street

Left (southbound) on South Tacoma Way

Right (westbound) on Steilacoom Boulevard SW

Right at the entrance to Mountain View Memorial Cemetery (4100 Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood)

McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a home-invasion call in Frederickson late Sunday night. The 34-year-old married father of three was a Navy veteran.