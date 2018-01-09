× Suspicious death reported at shuttered Bellingham motel

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday night in an abandoned Bellingham motel.

The Bellingham Herald reports the 32-year-old woman was found dead at the former Mac’s Motel, according to Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel.

Goldfogel called it a suspicious death.

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Beckley said she couldn’t comment on an active investigation.