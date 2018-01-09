Suspect accused of killing Pierce County sheriff’s deputy faces judge

TACOMA, Wash. – Two suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy are in custody.

One of them made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney, 34, of Yelm, was fatally shot late Sunday night when investigating a home invasion in Frederickson. One suspect was killed at the scene, but another suspect fled and a manhunt was launched.

A Washington State Patrol Trooper took Frank Pawul into custody Monday morning on unrelated warrants. As the day progressed, investigators say they were able to connect Pawul to the deputy's shooting and book him into jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

From Prosecutor Lindquist: "Today we will ask the court to hold Frank Pawul in custody without bail for 72 hours. We are reviewing police reports, witness statements, forensic evidence and other material. We will make a charging decision by Thursday afternoon." — Pierce Co Prosecutor (@PCProsecutor) January 9, 2018

Another suspect arrested is a 52-year-old woman believed to have driven the two male suspects to the home in Frederickson. Detectives believe she could have been their getaway driver. Detectives believe she became startled after hearing sirens and fled the scene. She was later arrested in a parked car elsewhere in Pierce County. She has been booked into jail on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, according to county sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pawul, 32, was led into court Tuesday wearing shackles while Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor looked on from the gallery.

“A terrible murder -- not a tragedy, that sugarcoats it,” said Pastor. “A terrible murder.”

Police believe Pawul and deceased suspect Henry Carden were responsible for killing deputy McCartney as he responded to the Frederickson home after a report of a robbery Sunday night.

Investigators say it ended in a shootout. Both McCartney and Carden died at the scene, but investigators arrested Pawul after a massive manhunt.

“An officer lost his life senselessly and it’s sad,” said Robert Pugh, who lives near the crime scene.

Detectives continued scouring the scene and collecting evidence on Tuesday.

Pugh says he’s seen both Pawul and Carden in the neighborhood before.

“These people have been at this house multiple times,” Pugh said.

Pugh worries the initial incident on Sunday night that prompted a call to 911 for help may have something to do with drugs.

“My heart just kind of sank because I’ve actually talked to the deputy,” said Pugh. “I felt bad. I couldn’t believe it was somebody that’s been here before.”

Pawul is being held in jail without bail until an arraignment later this week and could be charged with first-degree murder.

Pastor says his employees have the courage and stamina to search for justice – even when one of their own gave his life while serving others.

“Their hearts are broken but they stand up,” he said. “They go without sleep, they don’t eat, they go and do their job. They roll up their sleeves, they don’t have enough time they don’t have enough resources, their heart is hurting, their family’s heart is hurting and they go do the right thing anyway.”

Prosecutors say investigators are looking into phone records and examining forensic evidence recovered at the scene.